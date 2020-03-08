Cruise ship carrying 3,500 passengers directed to the military base of Georgia

Grand Princess cruise ship departs for Georgia from California, where 32 Georgians and thousands of others will be transferred to Dobbin Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia for coronavirus and quarantine tests. as required.

Local media reported on the statement by Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp:

I learned that an additional thirty-four Georgians and additional U.S. citizens from the eastern United States currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast will be safely relocated to Dobbins Air Reserve Base. in Marietta, Georgia. These passengers will be tested and quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19. They are expected to arrive in Dobbins on Monday afternoon, March 9 or the first Tuesday, March 10.

I’m sure the Dobbins are equipped to provide high-quality care to Americans in need, keeping Georgia families safe, and our state is ready to help our federal partners if they need to. In the following days and weeks, I encourage Georgians to pray for patients affected by COVID-19 and their health care providers. We need to continue to support each other, trust the advice of the medical community, and stay vigilant.

My office is in constant communication with the Trump Administration, lawmakers and state and local officials to ensure the health and safety of families throughout Georgia and in our country. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Princess Cruise officials said the ship was expected to arrive on Monday, according to WSB-TV subsidiary of Atlanta Cox Media. The ship carries 3,500 people from 54 countries.

According to Breitbart News, Johns Hopkins University has launched a website to track data about the virus. On Sunday, the scorecard said that 107,593 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide; 3,653 deaths have been reported; and 60,659 recovered after being infected.

In the United States, 437 virus cases have been confirmed and 17 deaths have been reported.

