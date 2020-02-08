Cruise ship emigrated from Japan returned to Taiwan due to fears of coronavirus

TAIPEI – A cruise ship turned away from Japan this week for coronavirus concerns returned to Taiwan on Saturday, and everyone on board was tested for the virus.

Health and Social Affairs Minister Chen Shih-chung boarded the Super Star Aquarius as soon as it landed at noon in the northern port city of Keelung and led a team of medical personnel to examine the 1,738 passengers and 776 crew members.

Most of the passengers are Taiwanese, with 237 Chinese crew members, Chen said. According to ship and media reports, 41 of the guests recently traveled to China, where the virus spreads.

Chen told a press conference before boarding the ship that all passengers could go home later in the day and monitor their health themselves afterwards, provided that no one tests positive for the virus.

“However, if there is only one person who tested positive for the coronavirus, the infected person will be taken off the ship for medical treatment and the rest quarantined for at least 14 days on the ship,” he added.

The results of the health screening are expected to come back later in the evening, he said, adding that preliminary examinations showed that no passenger had a fever.

The ship, which Keelung left for a four-day cruise on Tuesday, was denied permission to moor in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.

Although Taiwan introduced its own ban on cruise ships to enter the island’s ports on Thursday, Chen said on Friday that an exception was made for the ship due to the high proportion of Taiwanese passengers.

Also on Saturday, the Central Epidemic Center announced another confirmed case, bringing Taiwan’s total to 17.

The new case is a man in his 20s who traveled with his parents to Italy via Hong Kong between January and February.

On Thursday, Taiwan imposed a general entry ban for Chinese travelers from the mainland.

In mainland China, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 722, with more than 34,500 people infected, the Chinese health authorities said on Saturday.