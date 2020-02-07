Cruise ship gives up health fears when traveling to Asia

A second flight is on the way to evacuating Australians from China after reportedly more cruise ship passengers in Japan were infected with the corona virus.

The Qantas plane took off today around 12:30 p.m. (AEDT). It will land in Hong Kong for a brief stopover before flying on to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.

The evacuees are taken to a mining camp near Darwin.

A Qantas plane with Australian evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan has landed in Washington. (9Nachrichten)

The MS Westerdam of Holland America sailed from Taiwan to the Japanese island of Ishigaki through the East China Sea today when the authorities told the captain that it could not dock.

The ship visited Hong Kong at the weekend.

A file photo of Holland America’s cruise ship MS Westerdam. Japan has refused entry to ports due to fears of the corona virus. (AAP)

The Adelaide couple David Holst and his wife Judy are among the 1,500 passengers and 800 crew members on board the ship.

Mr. Holst told Nine.com.au that the captain announced this morning that the cruise had been “canceled” and that a desperate search for a port had begun.

“We are literally not going anywhere. The ship is moving at a very slow speed,” said Holst.

Adelaide man David Holst is a passenger on the cruise ship. (Facebook)

“The captain announced to us that the U.S. Navy, the State Department and the Dutch government are trying to find a port for the ship.”

Mr. Holst said passengers were assured that there was enough fuel and food supplies on board the liner.

He says there are “many Aussies” on board, including others from Adelaide.

Holland America told Nine.com.au that Japan had banned MS Westerdam from its ports.

“Holland America Line has been informed that the Japanese government will not allow Westerdam to enter Japanese ports,” a statement said.

“The ship was scheduled to call Ishigaki Island, Naha, Okinawa, Nagasaki and Fukuoka before turning off in Yokohama on February 15, where the next cruise is due to take place.”

Holland America said it was “working on developing alternative plans.”

The MS Westerdam left Hong Kong on Saturday to sail to Manila, but was not allowed to moor there. (AAP)

In mid-January, Mr. Holst and his wife joined the MS Westerdam, for which a 30-day cruise was planned, but which was refused entry into ports across Asia.

It left Hong Kong on Saturday, but about 24 hours after its trip to Manila, the captain announced that it would not be allowed to enter the Philippines.