Cruise ship industry says value could be greater if Auckland harbor had larger berth

By Tracy Neal for RNZ

Cruise lines say the value of the industry to the country could be greater if the ports of Auckland had a berth large enough to accommodate the next generation of ships.

The New Zealand Cruise Association said that cruise tourism increased on average by 10% each year, against a slowdown in tourism overall.

Government figures show that total spending on port visits last year reached nearly $ 570 million, up 28% from 2018.

Last year, the 322,000 cruise ship passengers visiting New Zealand represented a 24% increase from 2018. Australian passengers accounted for more than two-thirds of the overall increase, and Auckland recorded the no more cruise passengers per port, just ahead of Dunedin.

The expenses raised $ 54 million in GST.

New Zealanders are included in passenger and crew movement statistics from cruise ship manifests, but are not fully reflected in expenditure statistics.

Cruise association general manager Kevin O’Sullivan said the sector’s 10% annual growth in value was conservative.

He said more ships were visiting and growth was developing in the smaller regions, but Auckland was now too small to take the world’s largest cruise ships, which carried thousands of passengers.

“There are two ends of the spectrum with the growth of cruise ships – you have expedition ships at one end and very large ships at the other.”

O’Sullivan said the industry wanted Auckland to be a place capable of berthing larger ships.

“We were working on a structure at the end of the Queen’s Wharf, which is still in the process of legal proceedings, but it is likely that this will not happen.

“There are other movements underway by the Auckland Council and the port to carry out work that will see the infrastructure put in place to dock the larger vessels, but that remains a year or two later.

“In the meantime, this means that the large cruise ships that have come to New Zealand are not [to come].”

O’Sullivan stated that cruise lines operating these very large vessels frequently request to come here. He said they finally understood that they would be able to do it, but at the moment they were not willing to commit until they knew there was adequate infrastructure.

He said the industry did not support relocation of Auckland ports, as the city itself was a key attraction for passengers, and cruise ships needed specific shore-based support industries.

“You cannot bring in a cruise ship and no one to operate it. It will still be necessary to have a cruise port in downtown Auckland, as it is currently located.”

O’Sullivan said the port of Auckland may one day be changed and the footprint may change.

“But will it be out of place? There are all kinds of things in the mix and I honestly can’t see anything going on for a very, very long time, and until life goes on, the cruise ships keep coming , they keep getting bigger and we really need good infrastructure to manage them in Auckland. “

Opposition

Opponents of any new extension of the Auckland wharf in Auckland have previously said the benefits are exaggerated for the good of the cruise industry.

In March 2019, the lobby group Stop Stealing Our Harbor said it wanted the port to be maintained as it was for future generations.

Spokesman Michael Goldwater said that continued incursions into the harbor have diminished its recreational and environmental value.

He said the claims about the number of cruise ships were overestimated.

There was a need for an innovative approach, which made it possible to increase capacity using the existing infrastructure, he said.

Cruise ship and cruise ship statistics for 2020 will be released in August.

– RNZ

