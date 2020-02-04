Cruise ship quarantined in Japan after a passenger was diagnosed with coronavirus

The Japanese authorities are struggling to contain a possible outbreak of the Wuhan corona virus after it became known that an infected passenger flew to Tokyo and spent a few days aboard a Princess Cruises ship, forcing the authorities to cordon off the ship and Quarantine thousands of people on board.

The ship, the Diamond Princess, has ended its planned 14-day route ahead of schedule and is currently off the coast of Yokohama, not far from the Japanese capital.

A small boat sails near a Diamond Princess cruise ship that anchors in front of Yokohama Harbor in Yokohama near Tokyo. (AP / AAP)

According to a statement from the Japanese Ministry of Health, doctors go room by room to check the temperature and health of guests.

Several passengers said they were feeling sick, and the test to see if they were infected with the virus would take four to five hours, the ministry said.

Passengers and crew members must now remain on board at least to this day.

There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board, Princess Cruises said in a statement.

The man who tested positive for the virus is an 80-year-old from Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese city said in a statement.

Japanese health authorities conduct extensive medical examinations on all 3,700 passengers and crew after a passenger tested positive for the new corona virus. (AP / AAP)

The infected patient had not been to health facilities or fish markets, nor had he been exposed to wild animals during his incubation period – which meant that he had probably contracted the virus from someone else.

The man visited mainland China on January 10 for “a few hours,” the statement said.

The man flew to Tokyo – the world’s most populous city – with his two daughters on January 17 and said two days later that he had started to develop a cough, the Hong Kong authorities said.

He boarded the cruise in Yokohama on January 20 and when she stopped in Hong Kong on January 25, he got out and never returned.

Japan examines cruise ship for coronavirus (CNN)

He sought medical help on January 30 and was diagnosed with the virus shortly thereafter. It is currently in a stable condition.

Princess Cruises, owned by the Miami and London Carnival Corporation, said in its statement that the man had not visited the ship’s medical center.

It is also unclear how many passengers got off earlier. The Japanese Ministry of Health said it is tracking people who may have disembarked in Okinawa, the penultimate stop of the cruise.

The ministry also examines the infected patient’s movements while in Japan, but has to rely on the Hong Kong authorities to get information since the patient is there.

Although Japanese officials have responded quickly to this case, concerns have arisen about how easy it could be for a patient who unwittingly carries the virus to pass it on in an increasingly globalized world where millions of people are comfortable.

Last week, 6,000 passengers were quarantined on a cruise ship in Italy after two guests of the Wuhan corona virus were suspected. Italy’s Ministry of Health said tests showed that the duo had another flu virus, not the coronavirus that has spread to China.

Several cruise lines have announced measures to stop the virus from spreading. Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruises have passed all controls that exclude guests from ships if they have traveled from or through mainland China within the 14 days prior to the cruise departure date. Royal Caribbean took similar measures, but extended the date to 15 days and also included Hong Kong and mainland China.

Japan previously reported 20 cases of the novel corona virus that have nothing to do with the cruise.