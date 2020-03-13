Cruise with suspect COVID19 scenario skips Cyprus

A Bahamas-flag cruise liner with a suspected coronavirus situation on board determined not to anchor off Limassol port in an crisis stop but sailed to Malta right after Cyprus said none of the 800 passengers could disembark.

The cruise ship, with 1,000 travellers on board, had been returning from Jordan’s Aqaba resort port when it was denied anchorage in Israel to treat the client.

Cyprus Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos explained to state radio CyBC on Friday early morning that “the ship’s operator had requested a stopover at Limassol port. President (Anastasiades) gave crystal clear guidelines that the cruise ship stays in the port’s anchorage and that the necessary treatment is presented to the affected individual.

“The ship’s proprietor then decided for the cruise ship to continue on on its journey in direction of the following place, which is Malta,” the minister explained.

Not like major international cruise operators that are pondering suspending all outings right until the coronavirus scare dies down, Marco Polo’s owner, Essex-primarily based Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV), has made a decision to brave the disaster and will continue on with all its schedules onboard it is fleet of 6 cruise ships.

“Currently, all approaching CMV cruises will be running as standard and there are no itinerary alterations,” it explained in an announcement.

It is also offering ‘price buster’ reductions of 60% to 75%, together with on Marco Polo’s up coming voyage from homeport Bristol, a 14-evening cruise to the Azores, Madeira and Portugal departing on March 24 that has been slashed by 70% GBP 2,129 for every person to 599.

On Friday, CMV declared that they “are at the moment obtaining a high volume of phone calls into our call centre following the tips from the British Primary Minister.

“As the COVID-19 predicament proceeds to evolve all around the environment, our purchaser providers teams are for starters focusing on dealing with passengers who are due to cruise imminently within the up coming 7 to 14 days.

“We are continuously checking and evaluating the influence of the latest developments and wellbeing advisories, as perfectly as various journey and entry constraints which are significantly impacting cruise ship itineraries and connecting travel. We are actively looking for to mitigate these risks to our travellers and crew and are creating appropriate adjustments to our operations to shield all on board our ships.”

The organization explained that “heightened precautions have now been imposed in several ports of simply call, such as Singapore, India and New Zealand. As a consequence, steps being implemented include pre-boarding screening in all embarkation ports.”

“Passengers and crew who have travelled from or via mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Iran or Italy within 30 days of embarkation will not be permitted to board our ships.

“All folks who, within 30 days just before embarkation, have experienced close make contact with with any one suspected or identified as having coronavirus, or who is now topic to health and fitness checking for attainable publicity to coronavirus, will not be permitted to board our ships.

“If a passenger comes at the ship and exhibits symptoms of Coronavirus, then they will be refused boarding.”

On Thursday night, Karousos had tweeted that the ship was heading for Cyprus, but “On the guidelines of President Anastasiades, the cruise liner will keep on being in anchorage, as a result there is no question of the passengers disembarking,”.

He advised the Monetary Mirror, the Marco Polo was informed that it could anchor off Limassol port, but passengers would not be permitted off.

“On hearing the determination of the govt, the ship determined to modify course,” Karousos claimed.