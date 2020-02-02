Crumbling US Senate echoes Roman collapse

Don’t be gloomy, mate. It is not as if the US senate is the first legislative body to dissolve in a powerless puddle at the feet of a dominant leader. History is full of it. The most striking example is unfortunately the senate in the ancient Roman Republic.

If it has been a while since you reached your Edward Gibbon, save yourself the back load. I spent the weekend reviewing “The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire” and, friend, no matter how bad the news is today, by consulting history, we are reminded that it can get worse .

Much worse.

Gibbon starts his epic – about 4,000 pages – of decline with the first emperor; The cousin of Julius Caesar, Octavian, who called himself “Augustus” and, like a certain president we all know, pushed aside government norms to gather power for himself.

“Every barrier of the Roman constitution was eliminated by the enormous ambition of the dictator,” writes Gibbon. He had help, especially in the countryside.

“The provinces, long suppressed by the ministers of the republic, sighed for the government of a single person, who would be the master and not the accomplice of those little tyrants,” Gibbon writes. “The people of Rome, who watched the humiliation of the aristocracy with secret pleasure, demanded only bread and public shows.”

Do you enjoy the Super Bowl Sunday? Good times…

The thing is, Augustus loved the senate. He was a senator himself and had his fellow senators consulted, who were always welcome to show their allegiance to him, because “it was dangerous to trust Augustus’ sincerity; it seemed to be even more dangerous.

Ringing a bell?

The results were clear, then and now.

“The principles of a free constitution are irretrievably lost when the legislature is appointed by the executive,” Gibbon notes. “The Senate had lost its dignity with its power. The republicans of spirit and ability had perished. “

Use that R and we are in 2020, unless you mean “spirit” of “spirit of betrayal” and “ability” your “ability to give up your beliefs.”

Augustus never called himself “emperor,” even though he was. He “praised the title” Roman Citizen “in the same way that Trump likes to be a working Joe while grasping Augustus” “absolute monarchy disguised in the form of a commonwealth.”

A monarchy? U.S? If the shoe fits ….

“The obvious definition of a monarchy seems to be that of a state in which a single person, no matter how differentiated he is, is charged with the implementation of the laws,” writes Gibbon. “Unless the public is protected by fearless and vigilant guardians, the authority of a formidable magistrate will soon degenerate into despotism.”

Is our government protected by “fearless and vigilant guardians?” Now all together, 51 Republican senators, in unison: “No!”

Where are we then? A more powerful president, encouraged by escaping the consequences of his crimes. Now the fun begins. At least we have a step-by-step plan in the past.

“The masters of the Roman world surrounded their throne with darkness, concealed their irresistible power and humbly confessed themselves to the responsible ministers of the senate, whose supreme decrees they dictated and obeyed.”

“Whose supreme decisions they dictated and obeyed.” We read “Refuse” almost 250 years after Gibbon wrote it for a reason.

The fall of Rome is usually invoked by religious fanatics who pretend it has something to do with the failure to forcefully persecute gays. That is actually not one of the “four main causes of the fall of Rome” that Gibbon offers. The space is decreasing, so I pass the first three and pause to note that the second, “rejects the hostile attacks of the barbarians” Gibbon. The Goths and Vandals were “more likely to admire Romanism than to abolish it.”

The main reason, No. 4 has been preserved before the end: “The domestic quarrels of the Romans.”

“I have reserved for the latter the most powerful and formidable cause of destruction,” Gibbons begins. The Roman people have destroyed themselves. He quotes Petrarch:

See, the remains of Rome, the image of its pristine greatness! Neither time nor the barbarian can boast of the merit of this great destruction: it was committed by its own citizens, by the most illustrious of its sons. “

Remember: the Russians did not conquer us. We surrendered. The senate surrendered. The people surrendered. To Donald Trump.