Crystal Lake gentleman faces several prices just after hitting police doggy, sheriff claims

A Crystal Lake male faces a number of felony and misdemeanor fees alleging he broke into a household member’s McHenry-spot home whilst armed with a pipe Wednesday, then struck a law enforcement dog during an ensuing standoff.

Robert B. Hunter, Jr., 33, of the 400 block of Buckingham Drive is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated resisting arrest, felony trespass to home, putting a police puppy and violating an buy of defense, Lake County Sheriff’s police claimed Thursday.

















































His arrest followed a standoff that began soon after sheriff’s deputies were being called to a household in the 34700 block of North Iroquois Trail in Grant Township at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday for a criminal trespass criticism, authorities stated.

Deputies arrived and informed Hunter to leave the house, but he refused and tried to slam the entrance door on them, sheriff’s police explained. When the deputies and police dog Diesel entered the property, Hunter threw a glass container at them and tried to barricade himself inside of a lavatory, according to the sheriff’s office environment.

Deputies forced the bathroom doorway open and gave Hunter guidelines to exit, warning him that Diesel would be released if he did not go away, sheriff’s police explained.

When Hunter continued to refuse, Diesel was introduced and bit Hunter on the arm, in accordance to the sheriff’s business office. Hunter strike Diesel, resulting in the canine to bite him a second time, in advance of the Crystal Lake guy was taken into custody, sheriff’s police said.

Diesel was not hurt, but a sheriff’s deputy suffered a insignificant reduce to his head. Hunter was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Medical center, in which he received therapy for the doggy bite, prior to getting transported to the Lake County jail.

Hunter, who remained in the jail Thursday awaiting an preliminary court appearance, faces up to a few several years in prison of observed responsible of the most really serious prices versus him.















































