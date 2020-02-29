crystal-palace-enthusiasts-clash-with-police-and-one-man-suffers-head-damage-ahead-of-fiery-m23-derby-match-with-brighton

There were being hideous scenes ahead of Crystal Palace’s 1- victory at Brighton as some away fans clashed with police in advance of kick-off.

The fiery derby in the Leading League took place at the Amex Stadium on the south coast on Saturday but it was not without having incident.

Getty Photos – Getty Crystal Palace enthusiasts ended up escorted to the Amex Stadium

There had been experiences of an incident exterior a pub in the city centre around Brighton teach station with 1 man appearing to maintain a head injury.

Inspite of currently being practically 50 miles aside, there is a intense rivalry among the two clubs that stretches back again to the 1970s.

There was a seen major police presence as officers tried out to hold the tensions involving the two sets of fans down to a minimum amount.

A journalist for the Brighton Argus tweeted a movie displaying some away supporters putting on balaclavas as they had been escorted to the Amex.

The weird rivalry, dubbed the M23 derby, was born above the course of the 1976-77 season when the two golf equipment performed each and every other 5 moments.

Tensions finally boiled around in a FA Cup 2nd-round replay at Stamford Bridge when then Brighton manager Alan Mullery was unhappy with a selection and made a gesture to the Palace supporters.

That spilled above into clashes concerning the supporters and they have hated every single other at any time since.

Jordan Ayew ensured Palace followers remaining with the bragging legal rights on this situation by obtaining the net 20 minutes from time.