Crystal Palace fans protest against VAR before Arsenal collide with custom-made t-shirts sold outside of Selhurst Park

VAR is one of the main themes in the Premier League again this season, and a week goes by without much controversy.

On Friday night, West Ham saw a last minute equalizer against Sheffield United, which was blocked due to an accidental handball by Declan Rice in the preparation.

Fans are frustrated with the impact VAR has had on the game this season as marginal offside positions outshine the games weekly.

Getty Images – Getty

Anti-VAR t-shirts were sold outside of Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace fans were frustrated before competing against Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

T-shirts with the slogan “It’s no longer a football” were sold outside the premises, while another protest was made before the kick-off.

The followers held up banners and asked to do something.

Getty Images – Getty

The protest before the game by Crystal Palace fans

You read: “Kill passion. Kill the atmosphere. Quit the game. Quit VAR now. “

Although Palace fans would probably not complain about technology in their game against Arsenal, VAR Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang threw a yellow card for a red after a late duel.

During Saturday’s weekend sports breakfast, Cascarino said Declan Rice had the right to be angry and believes the introduction of VAR has changed football forever.

“I think there were too many outrageous [decisions] from day one of the season,” said the former Chelsea striker.

“And as much as we can say,” that’s the law, so it’s handball, blah, blah, blah “, it totally affects football.

“The rules contradict each other.

Â € œWhen you see an opponent hitting the ball at you half a meter away while you try to close it, how can you call it handball?

“I just think it’s incredible. If I were a player, if I were Declan Rice, I would get angry, and I think any Sheffield United player would get angry if that happened to them.

“The referee has to recognize that this was clearly a coincidence.

“It is not deliberate, it is completely random, and when you look at how close the two players were at the time, how can you say that it was handball?”

“Incidents like this are so outrageous that I don’t know where football is going.

“Football will change and VAR will do it right, it will get better at some point, but it has to give players more scope, it has to.”