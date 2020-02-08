Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha announces that he has suffered cuts every game because the Premier League referees do not adequately protect him

Wilfried Zaha feels that he does not get enough protection from referees during the games.

Only Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish (111) has been fouled multiple times this season as the Crystal Palace star (83) in the Premier League.

Despite the kicks on his legs, Zaha insists he won’t change his style of play before Saturday’s trip to Everton, which is LIVE on talkSPORT.

Getty Images – Getty

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha seems to be targeted by opponents

The Ivory Coast winger said: “It is definitely frustrating and I am sure that everyone has seen how I tried with the referees.

“In the end I lose my head and fight with the referees all the time because I feel like you are the only one who can really protect me.

“I can’t really do anything about it. Obviously everyone knows the type of player I am. I won’t stop dribbling.

“Only the officials can protect me on the field.

“I just want to play football for as long as possible because I always moan at the kicks I get, but only I, my team and my doctors see the cuts at the end of the game.

“So I’m not here to step inside because of the way I play. It will happen.” But I only ask for protection. “

When asked if he would get enough protection from referees, Zaha added: “It really is up to them.

“I’m not really worried about what everyone is saying. It’s up to the officials to lead the games.

“I just want to play my game and be able to play it for as long as possible.

“It was the season before when I had the longest injuries I’ve ever had, and that was me when I bent my knees.

“I don’t want to pause at that age because it’s not good for my career. I just let them officiate the game and do what I have to do.”