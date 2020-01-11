Crystal Palace will loan Everton outcasts Cenk Tosun until the end of the season

Loading...

Crystal Palace has confirmed Everton striker Cenk Tosun’s commitment until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Turkish international has had problems at Goodison Park since he came from Besiktas for £ 27m in January 2018.

Tosun is not part of the plans of Carlo Ancelotti, who has scored once in eight games at the Toffees this season.

“We are delighted to have secured Cenk’s services,” said Palace Chairman Steve Parish.

“We have had a great first half of the season and Cenk’s arrival will strengthen our squad as we campaign for a Premier League final in the first half.” Cenk has proven himself as a goal scorer and we have admired him for some time. “

Only Watford has fewer Premier League goals this season than Palace, who scored only 19 goals in 21 games, despite being in the top half of the table.

Hodgson hopes Tosun’s arrival will relieve Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha, who have scored five and three goals respectively this season.

Palace was connected to Tosun before joining Everton, and Hodgson might be ready to use him directly against Arsenal on Saturday.

Getty

Tosun made 51 appearances in the first team at Everton, scoring 10 goals

“It’s nice to get a second bite of the cherry now, especially at a time when we urgently need to improve our clout,” Palace chief Hodgson said at his press conference on Friday.

“He’s a goal scorer, but he’s also a hard-working goal scorer.

“He is competing for the weekend and we are very grateful to Everton that we were able to complete the move so quickly because we still lack eight players.”