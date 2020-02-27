[cs-online-video:-leigh-whannell-&-cast-of-the-invisible-guy-converse-horror-adaptation]

CS Video: Leigh Whannell & forged of The Invisible Person communicate horror adaptation

ComingSoon.net bought the possibility to sit down with author/director Leigh Whannell (Enhance) and stars Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill Dwelling) and Storm Reid (Euphoria) to go over the remake of the legendary H.G. Wells novel The Invisible Gentleman. Look at out our interviews in the participant underneath!

The Invisible Person centers on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a female trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and outstanding scientist. She escapes in the useless of evening and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous part of his extensive fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences switch deadly, threatening the life of those people she enjoys, Cecilia’s sanity commences to unravel as she desperately attempts to confirm that she is staying hunted by someone nobody can see.

Jason Blum, our existing-working day master of the horror genre, produces The Invisible Person for his Blumhouse Productions. The movie is penned, directed and executive created by Leigh Whannell, one particular of the unique conceivers of the Observed franchise who most recently directed Update and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The movie is also produced by Kylie du Fresne for Goalpost Pictures. The executive producers are Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson, and Jeanette Volturno. The Invisible Guy is a co-production of Goalpost Photos Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in affiliation with Anxious Tick, for Common Images.

The Invisible Man is set to hit theaters on February 28!

