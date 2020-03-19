CS Online video: Rhys Darby, Madison Iseman & Morgan Turner on Jumanji: The Up coming Amount

CS Video clip: Rhys Darby, Madison Iseman & Morgan Turner on Jumanji: The Future Degree

ComingSoon.web got the possibility to consider a journey up to Solvang, California for an exciting series of functions to celebrate the dwelling media release of Jumanji: The Up coming Degree, which includes receiving to sit down with stars Rhys Darby (What We Do in the Shadows), Madison Iseman (Annabelle Will come Property) and Morgan Turner (Wonderstruck). Our interviews can be seen in the participant below!

In The Future Amount, the gang is again but the video game has transformed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue 1 of their personal, they find out that nothing at all is as they hope. The players will have to brave areas unidentified and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in get to escape the world’s most dangerous match.

The film sees the return of Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Infinity War), Kevin Hart (The Solution Daily life of Animals 2), Jack Black (The Property with a Clock in its Walls), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Madison Iseman (Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween), Ser’Darius Blain (Charmed), Morgan Turner (Wonderstruck), Nick Jonas (Chaos Strolling) and Rhys Darby (A Collection of Unlucky Functions), Colin Hanks (King Kong) and has extra newcomers Danny DeVito (Dumbo), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Danny Glover (Sorry to Trouble You) and Dania Ramirez (Notify Me A Tale).

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner penned the script with director Jake Kasdan returning to helm the new installment.

Jumanji: The Next Level is now out there on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 17 and on electronic platforms. Grab your copy listed here!

