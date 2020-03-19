CS Swag Bag: Jumanji: The Next Level’s Rhys Darby, Madison Iseman & Morgan Turner

CS Swag Bag: Jumanji: The Future Level’s Rhys Darby, Madison Iseman & Morgan Turner

Welcome to a special Jumanji: The Next Degree edition of ComingSoon.net’s movie aspect CS Swag Bag, wherever we chat on digicam with our favored actors and administrators about the strangest or most attention-grabbing items of swag they’ve ever been provided. This installment characteristics stars Rhys Darby (What We Do in the Shadows), Madison Iseman (Annabelle Arrives Property) and Morgan Turner (Wonderstruck) from the action-adventure. You can verify out the hilarious responses of Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage cast in the video clip below!

In The Up coming Degree, the gang is again but the game has modified. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one particular of their possess, they learn that practically nothing is as they be expecting. The players will have to brave elements not known and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in get to escape the world’s most risky game.

The film sees the return of Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Infinity War), Kevin Hart (The Top secret Daily life of Pets 2), Jack Black (The Property with a Clock in its Walls), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Madison Iseman (Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween), Ser’Darius Blain (Charmed), Morgan Turner (Wonderstruck), Nick Jonas (Chaos Going for walks) and Rhys Darby (A Series of Unfortunate Activities), Colin Hanks (King Kong) and has added newcomers Danny DeVito (Dumbo), Awkwafina (Mad Prosperous Asians), Danny Glover (Sorry to Trouble You) and Dania Ramirez (Convey to Me A Story).

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner penned the script with director Jake Kasdan returning to helm the new installment.

Jumanji: The Upcoming Level is now offered on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 17 and on electronic platforms. Grab your duplicate below!

