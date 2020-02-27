[cs-swag-bag:-leigh-whannell-&-the-invisible-gentleman-solid!]

CS Swag Bag: Leigh Whannell & The Invisible Gentleman Forged!

Welcome to a particular The Invisible Male version of ComingSoon.net’s video clip function CS Swag Bag, in which we chat on camera with our favored actors and directors about the strangest or most fascinating parts of swag they’ve ever been presented. This installment functions author/director Leigh Whannell (Update) and stars Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill Household) and Storm Reid (Euphoria) from the horror reboot. You can examine out the hilarious solutions of The Invisible Man cast and director in the movie down below!

The Invisible Person centers on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a female trapped in a violent, managing connection with a wealthy and outstanding scientist. She escapes in the useless of evening and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood pal (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his broad fortune, Cecilia suspects his dying was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences convert deadly, threatening the life of these she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to confirm that she is currently being hunted by anyone no one can see.

Jason Blum, our existing-day grasp of the horror genre, produces The Invisible Man for his Blumhouse Productions. The Invisible Gentleman is penned, directed and executive manufactured by Leigh Whannell, one particular of the unique conceivers of the Observed franchise who most recently directed Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter three.

The movie is also generated by Kylie du Fresne for Goalpost Pictures. The govt producers are Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson, and Jeanette Volturno. The Invisible Gentleman is a co-production of Goalpost Photos Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in affiliation with Anxious Tick, for Common Pictures.

The Invisible Man is established to hit theaters on February 28!

