[cs-swag-bag:-rob-mcelhenney-&-the-mythic-quest-cast!]

Welcome to a exclusive Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet edition of ComingSoon.net’s video characteristic CS Swag Bag, in which we chat on digital camera with our favourite actors and administrators about the strangest or most fascinating pieces of swag they’ve ever been provided. This installment features Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz (producer), Ashly Burch, F. Murray Abraham, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi and Jessie Ennis from the hit Apple Television set+ series. You can test out the hilarious answers of Mythic Quest cast in the online video underneath!

Co-designed by McElhenney and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet will adhere to the story of a crew of video sport developers as they navigate the challenges of running a preferred video activity. McElhenney is established to portray the purpose of Ian Grimm, who is being explained as the company’s creative director.

The movie will also star Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom, Danny Pudi as Brad, Imani Hakim as Dana, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy, David Hornsby as David, Ashly Burch as Rachel and Jessie Ennis as Jo.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is govt made by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia duo Rob McElhenney and Charlie Working day by way of their RCG banner. It is a co-creation by Lionsgate, three Arts Enjoyment and Ubisoft. It is also govt created by Ganz along with 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel and Ubisoft’s Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot.

All nine episodes of the comedy are now offered for streaming on Apple Tv+!

Some of the forthcoming initial exhibits that will debut on Apple’s recently launched streaming company consist of the drama series Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans and Jaeden Martell Mr. Corman starring Joseph Gorden-Levitt the comedy sequence Ted Lasso which will be led by Jason Sudeikis the sci-fi series adaptation of Basis and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer’s Fact Be Instructed.

