[CS Swag Bag with Fantasy Island’s Michael Peña, Lucy Hale & Jeff Wadlow!]

This installment, showcasing Michael Peña (Ant-Gentleman), Lucy Hale (Katy Keene) and Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare), can be viewed in the player down below!

The synopsis for Fantasy Island teases a murder mystery challenge which reads as follows: “The Enigmatic Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Peña) helps make the key goals of his lucky attendees come genuine at a high-class but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies flip into nightmares, the visitors have to address the island’s mystery in get to escape with their lives.”

The movie is described as remaining a tonal combine of Westworld meets The Cabin in the Woods, centering on a team of contest winners who arrive at an island lodge to dwell out their goals, only to discover on their own trapped in nightmare situations.

The film stars Lucy Hale (Real truth or Dare), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Charlotte McKinney (Flatliners, Baywatch), Michael Rooker (The Walking Lifeless), Parisa Fitz-Henley (Luke Cage, Jessica Jones), Austin Stowell (Catch 22), Maggie Q (Divergent film franchise), Portia Doubleday (Carrie), and Ryan Hansen (Friday the 13th).

Fantasy Island was a fan-preferred all through its primary operate on the modest display screen. The island drama dealt with darkish themes and the supernatural with a minor little bit of cheesiness as visitors would arrive to the island to reside out their fantasies. Guests could request any fantasy on the exclusive resort island in the Pacific Ocean, overseen by the mysterious Mr. Roarke and Hervé Villechaize’s Tattoo, but individuals fantasies seldom turned out as expected as website visitors observed them selves facing troubles that examined their character.

Jeff Wadlow directs the major-display adaptation from a script he wrote with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Jason Blum is generating with Wadlow also serving as government producer along with Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson.

