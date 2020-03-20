CS Video: Driving Dune Buggies for Jumanji: The Upcoming Level

CS Movie: Driving dune buggies on Pismo Beach for Jumanji: The Following Amount

ComingSoon.internet received the option to take a excursion up to Solvang, California for an interesting sequence of functions to rejoice the house media launch of Jumanji: The Subsequent Degree, like receiving to trip in dune buggies all around the Pismo Beach front dunes. In our video clip, which can be considered in the participant below, you’ll see our own Grant Hermanns driving shotgun while CBR’s Brandon Zachary puts the pedal to the metallic!

Jumanji: The Subsequent Amount on Digital Hd!

In The Subsequent Level, the gang is back but the recreation has transformed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their very own, they explore that absolutely nothing is as they count on. The players will have to courageous parts not known and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in get to escape the world’s most risky game.

The film sees the return of Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Infinity War), Kevin Hart (The Secret Daily life of Animals 2), Jack Black (The Dwelling with a Clock in its Walls), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Madison Iseman (Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween), Ser’Darius Blain (Charmed), Morgan Turner (Wonderstruck), Nick Jonas (Chaos Going for walks) and Rhys Darby (A Collection of Regrettable Functions), Colin Hanks (King Kong) and has included newcomers Danny DeVito (Dumbo), Awkwafina (Ridiculous Wealthy Asians), Danny Glover (Sorry to Trouble You) and Dania Ramirez (Convey to Me A Story).

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner penned the script with director Jake Kasdan returning to helm the new installment.

Jumanji: The Upcoming Level is now available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD as perfectly as on electronic platforms!