[CS Video: Michael Peña & the Fantasy Island Cast!]

CS Movie: Michael Peña & the Fantasy Island Cast!

Sony Pics and Blumhouse Productions invited ComingSoon.net to job interview stars Michael Peña and Lucy Hale of the horror reimagining of the traditional series Fantasy Island, along with director Jeff Wadlow. Check out the online video interview in the player under! The film is now actively playing in theaters just about everywhere!

The synopsis for Fantasy Island teases a murder mystery challenge which reads as follows: “The Enigmatic Mr. Roarke (performed by Michael Peña) will make the magic formula dreams of his blessed company arrive legitimate at a luxurious but remote tropical vacation resort. But when the fantasies convert into nightmares, the guests have to resolve the island’s secret in order to escape with their lives.”

The film is explained as getting a tonal combine of Westworld meets The Cabin in the Woods, centering on a group of contest winners who get there at an island hotel to are living out their desires, only to find by themselves trapped in nightmare scenarios.

The film stars Lucy Hale (Reality or Dare), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Charlotte McKinney (Flatliners, Baywatch), Michael Rooker (The Going for walks Useless), Parisa Fitz-Henley (Luke Cage, Jessica Jones), Austin Stowell (Capture 22), Maggie Q (Divergent film franchise), Portia Doubleday (Carrie), and Ryan Hansen (Friday the 13th).

Fantasy Island was a fan-favorite through its authentic operate on the tiny monitor. The island drama dealt with darkish themes and the supernatural with a small little bit of cheesiness as visitors would appear to the island to stay out their fantasies. Visitors could request any fantasy on the special resort island in the Pacific Ocean, overseen by the mysterious Mr. Roarke and Hervé Villechaize’s Tattoo, but all those fantasies rarely turned out as expected as readers uncovered by themselves experiencing challenges that tested their character.

Jeff Wadlow directs the significant-screen adaptation from a script he wrote with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Jason Blum is making with Wadlow also serving as executive producer along with Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson.

