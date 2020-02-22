[cs-video:-rob-mcelhenney-&-the-mythic-quest:-raven’s-banquet-forged!]

CS Movie: Rob McElhenney & the Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet Cast!

With the series getting excellent assessments and possessing presently been picked up for a second year, Apple Tv set+ invited ComingSoon.net to chat with Rob McElhenney and the forged of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet! Check out the videos under showcasing interviews with McElhenney, Megan Ganz (producer), Ashly Burch, F. Murray Abraham, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi and Jessie Ennis!

Co-made by McElhenney and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet will observe the story of a workforce of video clip sport developers as they navigate the difficulties of functioning a preferred video clip sport. McElhenney is established to portray the purpose of Ian Grimm, who is currently being described as the company’s creative director.

The film will also star Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom, Danny Pudi as Brad, Imani Hakim as Dana, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy, David Hornsby as David, Ashly Burch as Rachel and Jessie Ennis as Jo.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is government created by It is Normally Sunny in Philadelphia duo Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day via their RCG banner. It is a co-manufacturing by Lionsgate, three Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. It is also executive developed by Ganz alongside with three Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel and Ubisoft’s Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot.

All nine episodes of the comedy are now available for streaming on Apple Tv set+!

Some of the future primary displays that will debut on Apple’s not long ago introduced streaming service involve the drama series Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans and Jaeden Martell Mr. Corman starring Joseph Gorden-Levitt the comedy collection Ted Lasso which will be led by Jason Sudeikis the sci-fi collection adaptation of Basis and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer’s Truth of the matter Be Advised.

