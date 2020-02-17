[CSnell Productions to celebrate 7th Anniversary concert this Sunday!]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A area generation corporation is celebrating its seventh Anniversary with a huge live performance this Sunday!

CSnell Productions is kicking off the live performance at Bethlehem Baptist Church Wiley Kennedy Family Lifetime Centre at 1037 Eastman Avenue.

The function commences at 4: 45 p.m., with doors opening at four p.m.

Curtis spoke with Cheryl Snell, the owner of CSnell Productions, about 11 musicians to complete at the gospel live performance.

Some of the friends include things like George Dean and the Gospel 4, The Swanee Quintet, among the other folks.

Ms. Snell is also performing a blanket drive this year.

Tickets are $20 in progress and $25 at the doorway, with the Columbia spot at MidlandPCS on West Beltine Boulevard and the Sumter site at Imports LTD on North Primary Avenue.

For young children ages six-12, tickets are $5, with raffle tickets at $one.

If you want to obtain tickets or donate a blanket, phone Ms. Snell at (803) 479-5489.