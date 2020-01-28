CSO, Riccardo Muti announces the 2020-2021 season

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association and maestro Riccardo Muti announced Tuesday the programming for the 2020-2021 season, which celebrates the 130th season of the world-famous orchestra.

Muti will lead 10-week subscription concerts in five residences at Symphony Center, in a season with Bartók’s Miraculous Mandarin Suite, Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from On the Town, Bruckner’s Symphonies Nos. 3 & 7, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 (From the new world), Janáčeks Taras Bulba, Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, Tchaikovsky’s Symphonies Nos. 2 & 5 and Francesca da Rimini, as well as Beethoven’s Missa solemnis as part of the high point of the CSO’s year-long commemoration of the 250-year anniversary of the birth of the composer.

The program also includes two world premières of commissioned works by the American composer Gabriela Lena Frank and the Finnish composer Magnus Lindberg, as well as the first CSO versions of Julia Heres ‘Her Story’ in collaboration with the CSO and four other major American orchestras. The new work commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment that gives women the right to vote.

Highlights of the season are:

September 17: the annual Chicago concert, a free event with Muti and the CSO at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. The program includes Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3 and the poem Sheherazade by Rimsky-Korsakov.

10, 11, 12 December: Mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan, makes her CSO debut as a vocalist in the CSO premiere of Michael Tilson Thomas’s Four Preludes on Playthings of the Wind, set to Carl Sandburg’s poem.

3-5 and 8 December: Conductor Jane Glover makes her CSO debut in a program with 19th-century music.

The 90th season of the ‘Symphony Center Presents’ music series includes Joshua Bell and the Jerusalem Quartet with guests Pinchas Zukerman, violin / viola and Amanda Forsyth, cello, as well as series debut performances for the piano trio ThibaudetBatiashvili-Capuçon and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra. The series also includes the return of the Berliner Philharmoniker with his new chief conductor Kirill Petrenko, and the Mariinsky Orchestra with his artistic and general director Valery Gergiev.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the CSO will perform 16 works for the first time:

Qigang Chen: L’Eloignement (29-31 October)

Florence Price’s Ethiopia’s Shadow in America (Nov. 5-8)

Michael Tilson Thomas: Four Preludes on Playthings of the Wind (December 10-12)

Peter Tchaikovsky: False-Scherzo in C Major, Op. 34 (December 17-19)

Lalo Schifrin: Concerto for tuba and orchestra (January 14-16, 2021)

Lalo Schifrin: Theme from Mission: Impossible (January 14-16, 2021)

William Kraft: Concerto for timpani and orchestra no. 1 (January 14-16, 2021)

Jessie Montgomery: Starburst (February 26-27, 2021)

Julia Wolfe: Her Story (26-20-2021; a CSO co-committee)

Luigi Cherubini: Mass for the coronation of Charles X (4-6 March 2021)

Thomas Adès: Concerto for piano and orchestra (25, 26 and 30 March 2021)

G.F. Trade: Dopo notte, atra e funesta from Ariodante (29, 30 April, 1 and 4 May 2021

Antonio Vivaldi: Armatae face and anguibus from Juditha triumphans (29, 30 April, 1 and 4 May 2021)

Antonio Vivaldi: Kyrie, RV 587 (29, 30 April, 1 and 4 May 2021)

Antonio Vivaldi: Leggi almeno, tiranna infedele from Ottone in villa (29, 30 April, 1 and 4 May 2021)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for strings in G Minor, RV 157 (29, 30 April, 1 and 4 May 2021)

The hugely popular series “CSO at the Movies” will also return, in which the orchestra performs film scores on screenings of major films. The season will include: “Amadeus” (Constantine Kitsopoulos, conducting in his CSO debut, 8-10 and 13 October); “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (David Newman, conductor, November 27-29); “The Wizard of Oz” (Richard Kaufman, conductor, April 9 and 11, 2021); ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (Richard Kaufman, conductor, 27-29 May 2021).

Tickets for subscription series are now available by calling (312) 294-3000 or (800) 223-7114. Note: The concert start time for subscribers who attend all CSO concert series on Thursday goes to 7.30 p.m. Groups of 10 or more looking for subscription series must call (312) 294-3040. Single tickets will be offered from 12 August.

Go to cso.org for the full season schedule and more information.