CSU Bakersfield recognizes young mother’s viral tweet

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Ashley Carcha is a 21-year-old mother who has never lost sight of her dreams.

She graduated from Stockdale High in 2017. Carcha was scheduled to travel to Sacramento State.

Later that summer, the life of 18-year-old Ashley Carcha changed forever.

“We just finished high school and found out that I got pregnant,” said Carcha.

Carcha took a completely different direction and decided to stay put and attend Taft College. She was a single mother during the first part of her maternity.

As Carcha was multitasking, she said that her journey had not been so easy.

“When you are young and eighteen years old and everyone says things about you,” she said. “She’s eighteen, oh she’s going to give up.”

But Carcha wanted to prove that those who doubted her were wrong.

She worked part time, went to school full time and was a full time mom.

Now she has enough college credits to go to a 4-year college. It was then that she applied to CSU Bakersfield and was accepted.

She then tweeted her impulsive and emotional feeling about her college acceptance that went viral.

“I didn’t expect him to go that far,” said Carcha. “I just tweeted it because I was so happy and I kept on Twitter and the numbers were going up.”

Not only has the community recognized their success on the social media platform. California State University acknowledged Carcha’s tweet with a comment. CSU Bakersfield’s Twitter account retweeted and said, “For us, this means that the world is inviting you to join our” family of runners @ ash23 ____! We are proud to welcome you to your home at #csub! #runnerpride. “

Carcha will be a roadrunner this fall. Now, the mother of two, had one last thing to say to those single mothers who are trying to reach for the stars.

“It’s not about how you start, when you start. It’s about not giving up. Never give up on your goals.”