[csub-alumna-raji-brar-honored-during-csu’s-celebration-of-women’s-suffrage]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Point out Universities are celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage honoring ladies who have blazed trails in their communities.

Twenty-four women from each individual Cal Condition campus are honored for their groundbreaking work. CSU Bakersfield alumna Raji Brar was regarded for being the very first Sikh girl elected to a California town council.

Other females remaining honored are Fresno State alumna Kerri Donis — the very first woman to be named chief of the Fresno Fireplace Department.

Cal State’s honorees also consist of Rep. Karen Bass and tennis legend Bille Jean King.

You can check out the list of 24 females honored by CSU at this backlink.