BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One nondescript block in downtown Bakersfield is about to get a new seem. In about 18 months, the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Middle, a $20 million cultural arts and mastering center, will occupy an whole metropolis block. The undertaking will be manufactured on land bounded by 21st, 22nd, Eye and H streets, a block north of the Fox Theater. Right now, it’s generally just a parking whole lot.

The Peace and Justice Heart will have a 36,000 square foot, two story headquarters for the Dolores Huerta Basis, lecture rooms for art, dance, audio and other actions, a 20,000 sq. foot

amphitheater, a day treatment with two lecture rooms and a playground, and a new,

two-tale, eight,000-square-foot Self-Help Federal Credit history Union branch.