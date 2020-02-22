[csub-inducts-4-to-alumni-hall-of-fame]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 4 distinguished community users ended up inducted into the CSUB Alumni Corridor of Fame Friday night time.

It’s the 14th yr of the celebration that was held at 7 Oaks State Club.

The Corridor of Fame recognizes alumni who have produced sizeable contributions in the neighborhood.

This year’s inductees include Blanca Cavazos, Alan Collatz, Choose Louie Vega and Colleen McGauley.

“It’s such a large honor and to be with the 3 other honorees whose life are inspirational, it is another honor,” McGauley mentioned.

“I’m so grateful for the education and learning I bought at CSUB and it definitely built a variance in not only my life, but all of the other inductees also.”

17’s Jim Scott and Maddie Janssen emceed the party.