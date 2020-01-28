CSUB obtains a $ 5 million donation from Grimmway Farms to create a new agro-industrial center

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Cal State Bakersfield obtains a new Grimm family center for farming businesses after receiving a $ 5 million donation from Grimmway Farms.

The CSU board of directors approved the creation of the center at its meeting today. The endowment of Barbara Grimm-Marshall and Kari Grimm Anderson is the biggest gift in the history of CSU Bakersfield.

The gift coincides with the 50th anniversary of Grimmway Farms and honors the legacy of the company’s founders, Rod and Bob Grimm. She said the gift was the result of a family conversation focused on how to thank the area.

“The Grimm family believes that life is transformed by education, and this certainly applies to agricultural education,” said Grimm-Marshall. “Constantly evolving technologies and more sophisticated business practices mean that students who wish to pursue careers in agriculture must spend as much time in the classroom as in the field. The center will allow students to work with the best minds in agribusiness today to secure the position of our region as a pioneer and world leader in the industry that has created opportunity and prosperity for so many. . ”

The university said the new center will offer CSUB agribusiness students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the field and work with agribusiness experts.

It will be managed by an Executive Director who will create a strategic plan for the center and build a network of professionals and experts to oversee the development of the curriculum, events, programs, scholarships and more.

In remarks at the Long Beach board meeting, CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny Bakersfield said the new center would revolutionize the study of agriculture in the region’s most crop-producing areas. country.

“The Grimm Family Center for Agricultural Business represents a transformative opportunity for CSU Bakersfield students, our local workforce, our economy and the very future of agriculture,” she said. “With their $ 5 million commitment over three years, Barbara and Kari will enable CSU Bakersfield to provide world-class agri-food education to thousands of Valley families who have worked the land for generations, as well as to students from across the country who will be eager to take advantage of this opportunity, which can only be found at CSUB. ”

The university said the new center would be housed in an existing building on campus.

At this stage, there are no plans to construct a building. It will be housed in the existing space. CSUB is expected to appoint key personnel to lead the new center by August 31. It is not yet known when the center will be ready for students.