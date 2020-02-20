[csub-to-host-engineering-day-for-community-high-school-students]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California State College, Bakersfield’s School of All-natural Sciences, Arithmetic and Engineering is established to host its Engineering Day this Friday. The occasion gives area significant college learners an option to master about likely to university and their futures.

The day kicks off at 8: 30 a.m. with verify-ins at the University student Housing East Multipurpose Place the place CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny welcomes individuals in attendance.

The event is sponsored by Edison Worldwide and is a possibility for high college students to discover a lot more about professions in engineering from community sector leaders.

“We are so psyched to have Christina Sistrunk on campus,” mentioned Andrea Medina, director of Grants and Outreach for CSUB’s Faculty of Pure Sciences, Arithmetic, and Engineering. “Not only is she a regional engineering leader, she’s an case in point to younger ladies that this business is every single little bit as substantially for them as it is for the adult men.”

Keynote speaker Brent Ilott who serves as the Drilling Supervisor for Aera Strength, LLC will talk at 11: 30 a.m. Ilot acquired his Grasp of Enterprise Administration at CSUB.

Other speakers incorporate: Ian Journey, a consulting mechanical engineer at Baskin Mechanical Engineers Tiffany Chatman, a services engineer at Aera Energy, LLC Alejandro Ramirez, an electrical engineer at Edwards Air Pressure Base Dolores Salgado, a registered civil engineer for IEC, a tiny non-public business and Shalisha Hodson, a civil engineer with Ruettgers & Schuler Civil Engineers.