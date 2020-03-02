csx-shuts-down-major-road-in-st.-pete-for-emergency-repairs

by: Megan Gannon
Posted:
/ Updated:
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — Residents in St. Petersburg are worried about possible traffic problems a major road closure will cause this week.
All of this is coming after the traffic nightmare last week in South Tampa when drivers were stuck in their cars for hours.
CSX has closed down 22nd Ave North near 25th
Street to conduct emergency repairs to the railroad tracks. The emergency
repairs may be because of exposed nails and loose wood on the tracks.
This portion of the road is set to be closed Monday, March 2nd and will remain closed until Friday March 6th. CSX tells 8 On Your Side the road is expected to open Friday at 5 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs
Wendy’s officially joins breakfast game
Gov. Desantis discussing 2 positive Bay area Coronavirus tests
Monday Morning Forecast
Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida
2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.
31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say
Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week
41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school
3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa
Trending Stories