CTA Blue Line Shooting: Parolee in custody for shooting on train in UIC-Halsted

A man conditionally charged with armed robbery has been charged with shooting someone Wednesday on a CTA Blue Line train on the Near West Side.

Patrick Waldon, 31, is accused of heavy battery, theft and an armed criminal, Chicago police said.

Police said they arrested Waldon from Chatham during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of West Harrison Street in Lawndale. He must be released later Thursday.

The police say that several anonymous tips and good investigation have led to the arrest. In particular, a “large, distinctive” neck tattoo helped with identification.

“He has been hunting the people of Chicago for years,” Chicago Supt Interim Police. Charlie Beck told reporters at the police station.

Waldon has four criminal convictions, including for theft, theft and armed robbery, police said.

The afternoon shoot temporarily closed the UIC-Halsted station when the police were looking for a shooter who seriously injured a man.

The victim left a train to the west at the UIC-Halsted stop around 10:45 am when another person on board started pulling on the victim’s backpack, according to police.

After a brief argument, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the man in the back, police said. The suspect grabbed the backpack and fled.

Earlier Thursday police said they identified Waldon as the suspected shooter after sharing surveillance photos with the public.

The police released this surveillance photo of a suspect shooter who reportedly injured a man on 5 February 2020 when shooting on a Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted. Chicago police

Court reports show that Waldon was charged in 2013 in a home invasion in suburban Maywood. Waldon pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was released conditionally in 2018 and was expected to be fired in 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Waldon also served imprisonment for a robbery in 2010, records show.

The Blue Line shooting was the second incident of serious violence on the grounds of CTA in as many days.

A musician was put on the platform of the Jackson Red Line station around 1:35 am. Tuesday.

Police records show that in the last 10 years there have been nearly 6,200 robberies and attempted raids on CTA property. Of these, 835 were arrested.