[CTA bus crashes into fence, 5 parked CPD cars in Lawndale]

A CTA bus shed handle and crashed early Thursday in Lawndale on the West Aspect.

About four: 40 a.m. a CTA bus driven by a 46-year-aged woman was turning onto Harrison Street from Kedzie Avenue, when the driver missing control in the 3100 block of West Harrison Avenue and struck the fence of a parking good deal and 5 parked Chicago law enforcement motor vehicles, Chicago police reported.

The woman driver was taken to Mt. Sinai Clinic in reasonable situation, police said. No other injuries have been claimed.

No citations ended up issued.