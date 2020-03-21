CTA bus driver checks positive for the coronavirus

A CTA bus driver has tested positive for the coronavirus, transit officials introduced Saturday.

Metropolis overall health officers confirmed the driver, who operated a bus working out of the Forest Glen bus garage at 5914 W. Armstrong Ave., was identified with COVID-19, in accordance to a assertion from the CTA.

The company has been in contact with that individual and any personnel who might have had direct get hold of with them, officers said. CTA has advisable that any worker who has fears about their overall health stay residence, get in touch with the Chicago Department of Community Wellbeing for info or check with a physician.

The Forest Glen bus garage will stay open up. The CTA “is conducting an extensive cleaning and disinfection of the impacted place of the creating.”

“CTA conducts regular, robust cleaning of railcars, buses and stations,” officers mentioned in a statement. “Vehicles and stations are cleaned and disinfected day by day, and motor vehicles also obtained standard deep cleanings. Metropolis wellness officials have reviewed CTA’s cleaning approach and say recent procedures are adequate no adjustments are encouraged at this level.​”

​Work spots “have been equipped with possibly liquid hand sanitizer or soap,” and information and facts from “city, point out and federal health and fitness officials have been posted in the common spots of all function spots,” in accordance to the CTA. The agency is also requiring workforce to practice social distancing and urging riders to do the similar.

​At least 585 individuals have examined beneficial for COVID-19 in Illinois due to the fact the worldwide pandemic first strike the state in late January. Five persons have died.

General public transportation units are remaining in operation in Illinois underneath the terms of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s govt purchase for all residents to remain home in an effort to include the outbreak.