CTA murder: Fajour Hodges billed with murder of Mamadou Balde, the ex-Maritime pushed into a CTA train

The second teenager billed with pushing a former marine into a transferring Red Line coach last 7 days was free on bail at the time of the lethal attack.

Fajour Hodges, 19, of Humboldt Park, was billed Thursday night with initially-diploma murder in the April 7 loss of life of 29-year-previous Mamadou Balde, in accordance to Chicago police. Hodges allegedly punched Balde and assisted press him into the prepare, triggering his death.

Hodges was arrested Thursday evening in the 5000 block of South Wentworth — two days right after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Balde’s killing.

At the time of the attack, Hodges was absolutely free on bail whilst awaiting trial on a pair of felony costs, courtroom documents demonstrate. That scenario stemmed from a Sept. 22 theft arrest in the Chicago Law enforcement Department’s 18th District, which involves the Jackson Red Line end wherever Balde was killed.

Hodges was billed with theft and afterwards indicted the adhering to month and hit with an further retail theft charge, courtroom information show. He was anticipated to appear at a court docket hearing in Skokie on Monday — the day ahead of the warrant was issued — even though it’s unclear if he confirmed.

His arrest will come fewer than a 7 days right after his alleged accomplice, 18-12 months-previous Ryan Munn, was purchased held with out bail in Balde’s killing. Prosecutors explained Munn admitted to using portion in the assault, which was captured on surveillance video.

Balde was approaching travellers previous Tuesday night at the Jackson Pink Line station system when he started off conversing to Hodges, prosecutors stated. Balde smiled and jokingly put his arms up as if to struggle and Hodges allegedly punched Balde in the deal with.

Munn allegedly jumped in and the pair allegedly pushed Balde, who fell in concerning two educate cars and trucks, prosecutors stated. He was dragged along the system right until his head and higher body in the end slammed into a metal partition inside of a tunnel and killed.

Prosecutors mentioned that stills taken from the surveillance footage were being revealed to officers from the 18th District, who recognized both suspects and gave their names to detectives to develop photograph lineups.

Balde’s father, Al Balde, wiped absent tears as the attack was recounted through Munn’s bail listening to Sunday.

“Throwing someone alive into a going prepare, you will never ever, hardly ever detest a person additional than that,” he claimed.

Hodges is expected to appear at a bail listening to Friday.