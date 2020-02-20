[CTA passengers pickpocketed near 79th Road Crimson Line]

Chicago police are warning people of a few pickpocket thefts documented in January and February near the 79th Avenue Red Line station on the South Aspect.

In every single incident victims ended up on a CTA bus or educate when they recognized anyone experienced stolen their belongings, Chicago police claimed in a group inform. In a single, the sufferer was bumped into and in a further the victim’s clothes had been reduce to remove their possessions.

The thefts transpired in the initially block of West 79th Street:

About 8: 20 a.m. Jan. 29

About 5 a.m. Feb. eight and

About 11: 45 a.m. Feb. 10

Any individual with information is questioned to make contact with Space South detectives at 312-747-8273.