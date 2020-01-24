Cthulhu Tabletop stands for Lovecraft’s racism

When it comes to the works of H.P. It can be difficult for some authors to decide whether to ignore or respond directly to the racist policies embedded in the work. As a black Lovecraft fan, I have long resigned myself to the fact that he would not like my existence, but would still find it frustratingly frustrating if his “fans” insisted on making excuses for his behavior. That’s why I find it so refreshing that Evil Hat Productions’ Cthulhu tabletop game made it clear that they are not here for any of these excuses.

The team published a page from its book “Fate of Cthulhu”, which outlined its stance on Lovecraft’s policies. According to Game Rant, his 1924 short story “The Rats in the Walls” indicates that he “uses a bow to name a cat based on his real pet” and that they are still interested in him to use The world Lovecraft created to deal with “deeper human and social struggles”.

Of course, the usual suspects were not happy with this and were upset that “politics” was brought into a game. The developers replied, “If you don’t like the policies in our games, don’t buy them. We’re committed to diversity and inclusive gaming.”

Let me make that clear. In Fate of Cthulhu we explicitly referred to HP Lovecraft’s racism because it was a racist asshole and we couldn’t ignore it with a clear conscience.

– Stephen Blackmoore (@sblackmoore) January 23, 2020

I don’t know anything about you, but when I associate my name with a racist bastard, I want to make sure people understand why.

Racist motherfucker or not, he has created a world that has survived and developed by many much better authors.

– Stephen Blackmoore (@sblackmoore) January 23, 2020

One of the first things we agreed on was Lovecraft Without Racism.

Which I think is a fairly worthy goal. I’m giving a flying fuck to play this game, but I want to make sure it doesn’t alienate anyone.

So that seems to have caused a little turmoil.

– Stephen Blackmoore (@sblackmoore) January 23, 2020

It seems that a lot of people (probably white people) have a problem with us doing this.

YOU HAVE POLICY IN MY GAME !!!!!

Evil Hat’s stance is that you don’t like it, don’t buy it.

I support that 10000%.

– Stephen Blackmoore (@sblackmoore) January 23, 2020

“Lovecraft Without Racism” seems to be a pretty low bar when it comes to addressing the politics in this universe, but I assume that people who care more than feel aware of everything do everything may seem “too much” I know that I will pick up a copy of this game for my next tabletop gaming night because I support their stance and politics in this game.

(via Game Rant, image: Evil Hat Productions)

