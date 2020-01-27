CTV won’t save you. Why will the brands rely on mobile videos in 2020?

2020 should be the year that advertisers are interested in mobile video advertising. Not on board yet? Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of this opportunity for your brand.

Brands and consumers love videos (not television)

Video is one of the most effective and attractive advertising formats. The sight, sound, and motion of videos provide a vivid canvas to communicate, learn, or entertain feelings that brands can use to tell their stories and engage with consumers on an emotional level. While there is little discussion that video advertising is one of the best ways to build a brand, there are also indications that one of the most effective video platforms – the mobile one – is not being used enough.

The number of linear television viewers and viewers is decreasing from year to year. TV viewing habits are developing dramatically as consumers follow content regardless of device. YouTube and Netflix were among the first to distract users from traditional television and its linear programs, and consumers now have tons of options outside of their traditional television. These over-the-top (OTT) environments are now largely based on a subscription model (Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, Apple TV, BritBox …) that creates an important blind spot for brands that consumers do not like with advertising reachable .

One solution is to shift the budget from TV to online video. However, the problem is that cookies (identifiers with which brands address their target group or adjust the advertising frequency in browsers) are becoming less and less reliable. In addition, a recently published Zenith report shows that not only are the addressable target groups shrinking, but that with rising demand, prices have risen, leading to inflation of media costs of 6.5% per year. Because of all of these points, online video advertising on the desktop may not be the answer.

What is television today? The better question could be: Where is television today? While we experience ourselves in our daily life, most of our video consumption no longer takes place on the television. When consumers want to see certain content, they see it regardless of platform or device, much to the dismay of some content creators. YouTube is taking up slowly but surely in terms of the time spent per user per day on linear television, and it should be noted that the majority of YouTube consumption is on a mobile device. Another change is the type of content that we consume on mobile devices. It’s no longer just short videos. 83% of video consumption on mobile devices comes from watching programs that are at least 21 minutes long, and the average American adult watches 40 minutes of video a day on mobile devices.

The problem is that the media industry loves to sort and label things while consumers don’t. Consumers follow content, period. Since content exceeds silos, media planning must react accordingly. We believe that the future of television is digital and that maximizing digital television means emphasizing mobile communications.

In addition, in times of hyper-targeting, it can be said that in addition to the addressability functions available for television, it is always a one-to-many channel and that television viewers in the living room usually perform several tasks. This is exactly the opposite when you watch video content on a mobile device that is a one-to-one relationship and that users are busy.

CTV won’t save you. One could argue that CTV (Connected TV) is the answer; We believe that, at least for your 2020 plan, this is not the case. The landscape is still being built and the stakes are huge as the main players prepare for the big fight for the living room. We believe broadcasters are likely to be slow to move, and we expect it to take at least two more years for a proper CTV ecosystem to be ready to deliver on its brand promises. We also believe that broadcasters will be slow to implement the program: they have learned their lesson from their experience of marketing their inventory, losing control, and accumulating middlemen that reduce the net revenue they see.

Mobile videos offer the combination of scaled distribution, targeting and the proven measurability that brands need for effective campaigns. The advertisers’ audience is already here on their cell phones. We believe that brand advertisers in this phase of restructuring in the world of CTV and linear television are a platform that deserves an additional focus as a solution to delivering effective, connected brand messages to a large, engaged audience.

Vincent Tessier is the EMEA brand and agency manager for MoPub, a Twitter company.

Mopub was a partner of The Drum’s Programmatic Punch UK 2019. Enter your interest for 2020 here.