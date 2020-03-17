CU Boulder Cancels Spring Graduation Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – News News

% MINIFYHTML3d178ed3ace258f644b9d87e013f3e0511%

The University of Colorado Boulder canceled the graduation ceremony on May 7 and all in-person graduation ceremonies for specific departments and schools due to highly contagious coronavirus.

“You are probably aware of the unprecedented federal and state government restrictions on large public gatherings announced this week,” Chancellor Phil DiStefano said in a statement. Given this, and given the early date of our ceremonies this year and the uncertainty of travel restrictions for the families of our large population of foreign and international students, we have decided to announce the cancellation today. Most importantly, we want to do everything possible to ensure that all students, teachers, staff and their families remain safe and healthy. “

DiStefano said the university is exploring virtual options.

All eligible students must apply to graduate from the Registrar’s Office no later than April 30.

On Monday, the Boulder campus encouraged students living on campus who were able to go home to do so. Last week, the campus announced a move towards distance learning, among a number of other academic institutions facing a global pandemic.

