CU Buffs missed Golden Sweet 16 opportunity? Machines say no. – Up News Info – Up News Info

If coronavirus didn’t exist, and the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was still a thing, the CU Buffs season could be alive today on the first weekend of the tournament. Just not if the cars had anything to say.

With no games to report this week, multiple media outlets and bracketists intervened in simulations of how the 68-team team could have developed. Unsurprisingly, none of them liked the Buffs ’chances of leaving their first weekend for the first time in show history, including the appearance of a first-round exhibition by Fivethirtyeight.com.

However, some had UC at least get out of the first round. Sounds familiar?

Here is a summary of some of the simulations.

Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics

seed: 8

results: CU defeats No. 9 Florida in the first round, loses No. 1 Dayton in the second.

explanation: Moving away from his BPI metric and the backing of Joe Lunardi, ESPN came up with a Final Four that no one saw coming from Wisconsin, Maryland, BYU and Virginia, all numbers 4 or more, that crowned the National Championship of the Badgers. As for the Buffs loss to Dayton, a CU team won earlier this season in the OT, Walker said as follows: “Kills (by Obadiah Toppin) steal the show when Dayton gets a spot in the Sweet 16 and Toppin becomes the talking player. for being fired between the first and second weekends of the tournament. “

Neil Greenberg, The Washington Post

seed: 8

results: CU defeats No. 9 Marquette in the first round, loses No. 1 Gonzaga in the second.

explanation: Combining a combination of his formula, Patrick Stevens handler predictions and metrics on Ken Pomeroy’s site, Greenberg simulated games 5000 times, using Game 2020 to dictate the bracket results. In their group, CU lost to the Giants, who were eventually eliminated in the Elite Eight vs. Maryland. The Terps joined Ohio State, Dayton and Baylor in the Final Four, with the Buckeyes winning everything over Baylor. Let us thank all of us for not having to see it happen.

Rob Dauster, NBC Sports

seed: 8

results: CU loses to No. 9 Oklahoma 77-72 in the first round.

explanation: NBC’s Dauster used Dave Ommen’s supporting design and ran games through a website called NCAA Game Sim to produce a 67-game tournament that ended with Kansas beating Michigan State in the championship game. Unfortunately, it was a gift for the Buffs, despite a game-high 23 points and five assists by McKinley Wright IV and a double-double by Tyler Bey (13 points, 13 rebounds). Oklahoma’s 3-point shot (12 of 23) was just too much for the Buffs to pass.

David Cobb, CBSsports.com

seed: 9

results: CU beats No. 8 Houston 67-66 in first round, loses No. 1 Gonzaga 76-70 in second round.

explanation: Using sports.com simulator and Jerry Palm bracket, Cobb produced a bracket that saw Dayton beat Gonzaga in the national title game, with Duke and Florida State in the final four teams. The Buffs managed to get past Houston before giving the Zags all they could get in the second round in Spokane, Washington. After all, this could be the best result of all the simulations for Tad Boyle’s squad.

Luke DeCock, Charlotte Observer

seed: 9

results: CU loses to No. 8 Florida 81-72 in the first round.

explanation: Observer developed its own Sunday Screening program based on support hosted by Stevens of WaPo. DeCock then used the WhatIfSports.com simulator to back up the support. The resulting simulation produced the opposite result to that of WaPo, with Florida beating Colorado in the first round despite the monstrous McKinley Wright IV (25 points, six assists, 11 of 19 strokes) and Tyler Bey (11 points, 10 bounces). . Did the former post secretary and current Old Sports Watch Editor, Matt L. Stephens, a CSU graduate, set the scales? We can never know.