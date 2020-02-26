[cuba-puts-major-dissident-on-demo,-his-supporters-say]



By Sarah Marsh

HAVANA (Reuters) – A person of Communist-operate Cuba’s major dissidents, Jose Daniel Ferrer, was because of to go on trial on Wednesday on rates of abducting and assaulting a guy, his supporters mentioned, in a controversial circumstance that is becoming carefully viewed around the globe.

The Cuban federal government has not verified that Ferrer was going on demo, but it has confirmed that he was arrested and is in jail. European officers, Amnesty Worldwide and the U.S. Embassy in Havana have reported they will be watching the demo.

Ferrer, 49, is the chief of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), one particular of the country’s largest and most active opposition groups. The govt calls him a U.S.-financed counterrevolutionary but said he was not jailed for his political views. It accused him as an alternative of being a violent common felony who kidnapped a male and brought about him major accidents past September.

Supporters of Ferrer, who was arrested previous Oct. 1, say the fees are bogus and just an try to silence a vocal critic. They say the trial – which overseas media have not been invited to deal with – is a sham.

The case has garnered global attention, with world legal rights corporations, the European Parliament and the U.S. govt contacting for Ferrer’s release.

“It simply cannot be a criminal offense to criticize policies that have set Cuba’s growth tumbling backwards for the earlier 61 yrs,” U.S. Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo wrote in an open up letter to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez on Monday.

Cuban official media on Wednesday did not point out the trial, which Ferrer’s supporters say is using place in his hometown Santiago de Cuba, all over 500 miles east of Havana.

The attorney assigned to the activist by the point out knowledgeable Ferrer’s wife Nelva Ortega late on Tuesday that the trial would start off on Wednesday at 0830, in accordance to Ferrer’s sister Ana Belkis Ferrer. Ortega could not right away be attained for comment.

Ferrer’s sister, who lives in the United States, instructed Reuters she experienced been keeping in contact with Ortega and UNPACU members by telephone, but their lines appeared to have been cut on Wednesday.

“Very early in the morning, they instructed me the courthouse had been besieged by protection brokers,” she reported.

Ferrer was a person of 75 dissidents arrested in 2003 all through a nationwide crackdown known as the Black Spring. He was launched on parole in 2011 and soon following shaped UNPACU.

In recent a long time, it experienced come to be unconventional for the authorities to arrest a well known dissident figure for extra than a 7 days, despite the fact that they continued to on a regular basis detain rights activists for a few hours or times.

Ferrer’s circumstance underscores an maximize in repression of late, governing administration critics say, very likely linked to improved U.S. hostility beneath President Donald Trump and deepening of Cuba’s financial problems.

Cuba and its arch-nemisis the United States had been through a detente in 2014-2016 during the administration former U.S. President Barack Obama.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh Enhancing by David Gregorio)