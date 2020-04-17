Cuba sends the medical team to Honduras to fight the minister of health-coronavirus

TEGUCIGALPA – Honduran Health Minister Alba Consuelo Flores said Thursday that a Cuban medical brigade will join local media in the fight against the novel coronavirus as it spreads to poor countries in Central America.

The Cuban-run Cuba has sent “troops of white clothing” to disaster areas around the world mainly in poor countries since the 1959 revolution. It also sent doctors to Italy to help fight the coronavirus.

“Right now, we see that health personnel are sick to us, health personnel who are not sufficiently qualified, health personnel to be replaced because they are tired,” Flores told a news conference that conducted far.

Honduras has 426 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The Cuban brigade consisted of four emergency surgeons, two epidemiologists, six intensive-care nurses and four biomedical technicians, he said, without specifying when they would arrive.

Honduras has some 4,000 medics across 33 hospitals, according to statistics from the Health Ministry. They serve a population of about 9.2 million people, 62% of whom live in poverty.

Cubans arrived in Honduras in 1998 after it was devastated by Hurricane Mitch, causing more than 5,000 deaths. The program was suspended last year when the Honduran government did not renew the agreement. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Peter Cooney)