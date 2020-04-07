Cuban 19 coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged intensive care

Boris Johnson, UK’s prime minister, was admitted to an intensive care unit just hours after he said he had a good time at a London hospital where he was admitted with the new coronavirus.

Johnson is understood to be aware, and his move to intensive care advised in the event that he requires a ventilator to aid his breathing.

Sky News reported that the Cabinet was “informed of the Prime Minister’s status by video call” and that he did not use a fan.

The prime minister’s spokesman earlier said that Johnson had spent a comfortable night and remained in government office despite being admitted to St Thomas Hospital after Covid-19 symptoms of cough and fever persisted, 10 days after he was diagnosed. .

I told good authority that after about 10 days this virus gives up and you either recover without harm or really decide to go for you and you have a 50:50 chance. The prime minister’s decision to work on his isolation did not help. No loneliness in Downing St.

– Andrew Neil (@afneil) April 6, 2020

Newstalk ZB political commentator Rod Liddle, who previously worked with Johnson at the Spectator, has serious concerns about his condition.

“It’s pretty tough, you have to say. We’re all rooting for him, obviously.

“But the awesome statistics are that if you are in intensive care with coronavirus, the latest statistics show anywhere between 30 to 50 percent will survive.”

British journalist Andrew Neil, a BBC presenter, tweeted: “I tell good authority that after about 10 days this virus gives up and you recover without harm done or really decide to go for yourself and you have a 50:50 chance. the prime minister working through his isolation will not help. Nor is loneliness in Downing St. “

Special report from @ UCLH intensive care unit. The reality of coronavirus and it affects patients and staff. A vitally important message for us all – social moving away will really save lives. pic.twitter.com/mAX9TrkbE2

– Fergus Walsh (@BBCFergusWalsh) April 6, 2020

The decision to transfer a coronavirus patient to intensive care is never taken lightly and is a clear indication that they need artificial support to help their bodies see the virus.

A modern intensive care unit provides a wide range of life support systems, of which oxygen and mechanical ventilation are only two options.

Most likely, Johnson has his vitreous signs carefully monitored while getting oxygen piped through a mask.

While mechanically ventilated patients are normally unconscious, oxygen treatment does not require this.

Intensive care is not a “cure” for the coronavirus. In the absence of specific drugs that fight the disease, it gives what doctors call “helpful care.”

Saying he was asked to run for deputy prime minister now that his condition has worsened, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

‘The government business will continue, the prime minister is in safe hands with a brilliant team. There is an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister. This way we will bring the whole country through the coronavirus phase now “

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, talks about self-sufficiency, which he has since contracted with a coronavirus. Photo / Twitter / @ BorisJohnson

Moments after Johnson’s office assured the nation that the prime minister was comfortable, a BBC correspondent tweeted that he had been admitted to intensive care.

The Prime Minister is in intensive care

– Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) April 6, 2020

Downing Street then issued a statement.

The statement read: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’s Hospital, London, after being admitted with persistent coronary artery symptoms.

“During this afternoon the prime minister’s condition worsened and on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

“The Prime Minister receives excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their effort and dedication.”

Johnson didn’t send a tweet thanking the National Health Service for taking care of him and others.

Sky News understands prime minister had breathing difficulties and received oxygen before entering intensive care, but is not on ventilator

– Rome’s Sky News (@SkyNewsBreak) April 6, 2020

Professor Derek Hill, professor of medical imaging, University College London (UCL), said:

“It seems clear that the prime minister went to hospital because he was having difficulty breathing. It seems he was initially brought in oxygen, and aware.

“One of the hallmarks of Covid-19 in all countries seems to be that many more men are seriously ill than women – especially in the over-40s group. We also know that people under the age of 60 seem to have a higher chance of doing so.” recovery from a critical illness with COVID-19 than older people. But this series of events definitely means that Boris Johnson is extremely ill. “

READ MORE:

• Covert 19 coronaviruses: Why the United States is on the brink of disaster

• Covert 19 coronaviruses: The United Kingdom and the United States record the deadliest days

• Covert 19 coronaviruses: UK and Spain record deadest days

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson ‘on oxygen’ after hospitalization

“On the advice of my doctor, I went to a hospital for some routine tests because I still have coronary artery symptoms,” Johnson said in the tweet. “I am in good spirits and keep in touch with my team as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

I would like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS employees taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best in the UK.

Stay safe for everyone, and please remember to stay home to protect the NHS and save lives.

– Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, declined to comment on what tests Johnson had undergone. He insisted that “the prime minister remains in charge of the government.”

“He gets updates in hospital and keeps getting a (minister’s red) box” of files and information, Slack said,

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a quick update on the state of the UK’s battle against Covid-19 highlighting the importance of proper testing. Video / AP

The 55-year-old chief has been quarantined in his Downing Street apartment since being diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 26 – the first known head of government to become ill with the virus.

He continued to preside over daily meetings on the blast until Sunday and released several videos during his 10 days in isolation. Raab chaired the meeting on Monday.

Britain has no official position of Deputy Prime Minister, but Raab has been appointed to take over if Johnson becomes incapacitated.

Speaking at the government’s daily coronavirus press release, Raab said Johnson was “regularly updated” but acknowledged that he had not spoken to him since Saturday.

“He is in charge, but he will continue to take advice from doctors about what to do next,” Raab said.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital as a message to the Queen’s nation, which was issued Sunday evening. The 93-year-old monarch urged the public to come up with a solution and follow advice to stay indoors.

Dominican Raab, British Foreign Secretary arrives on Downing Street after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital. Photo by AP / Dominic Lipinski, through PA

Concerns have been growing about Johnson’s well-being since posting a message on Friday saying he feels better, though he is still feverish.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and patients, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

The government said on Monday that 51,608 people had confirmed the coronary artery virus in Britain, of which 5373 had died.

One of the benefits of being in the hospital is that it will allow doctors to directly monitor Johnson’s condition.

Hill said that because Covid-19 causes difficult breathing, one test done in people with the disease is lung imaging with ultrasound or CT scans to see how they can be affected.

“Some people are quickly discharged,” he said. “Some others may get damaged quickly and need help breathing. We have no reason to believe that the PM needs such help.”

Police are patrolling outside a hospital where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is believed to have gone for tests after suffering from coronary heart disease. Photo by AP / Frank Augstein

Hill said there are various types of respiratory assistance, depending on the person and the difficulties.

“The reasons why some people are seriously ill with Covid-19, while others have minor symptoms, are still not fully understood,” Hill said. “But doctors managing these patients report that more men than women have serious problems, and patients who are overweight or have previous health problems are at higher risk.” – AP

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

. (TagsToTranslate) World