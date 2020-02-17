[cuban-backlink-reveals-what-fifty-cent-purchased-her-for-valentine’s-working-day-+-shares-steamy-new-pic:-“now-i-seem-like-i-received-an-album-coming-out”]

Vixen Cuban Backlink is actually emotion the appreciate. The preferred product has shared a sneak peek into how she celebrated Valentine’s Day with her boo 50 Cent.

Major Information: This weekend, Backlink strike up Instagram to share a card Fif sent her way together with an iced-out chain.

Superior-Critical Information: Earlier in the 7 days, Link shared a jaw-dropping pic of herself in some steamy Valentine’s Working day-encouraged apparel.

Wait, There’s Far more: This weekend, 50 teased lovers with footage despatched his way from Link hinting at seeking a thing from significant-finish trend shop Barneys New York.

In advance of You Go: Friday night, Fif strike up his social media webpages to inspire adult males to explain to their baes why they’re heading existing-considerably less for Valentine’s Working day.