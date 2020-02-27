[Cuban Newspaper Offers Bernie Sanders’ Panned Castro Comments Glowing Front-Page Coverage]

Cuba’s official Communist Social gathering newspaper Granma featured 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) remarks praising some of the country’s social courses on its entrance web site.

Granma released a report on Sanders’ praise of “some of the social plans applied by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro” on its entrance website page and wrote that Sanders, who appears to be “unstoppable” for the nomination. “Sanders, these days 1 of the strongest candidates for the nomination of the Democratic Get together to the November presidential elections, recognized Cuba’s role in sending health professionals around the globe,” the paper wrote, according to the Miami Herald.

“As anticipated, his responses sparked the anger of the most extremist sector of Cuban-Us residents in South Florida, who oppose any rapprochement with the Caribbean island,” the paper ongoing, while praising both of those Sanders stance and Castro’s steps all over the revolution to mail doctors to different countries.

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, Sanders praised Cuba’s “literacy program” and stated “it’s unfair to basically say everything is terrible.”

“There have been a good deal of people in Cuba at that issue who were illiterate. [Fidel Castro] fashioned the literacy brigade,” Sanders also remarked.

“You know what, I think educating persons to study and compose is a superior factor,” he continued. “I have been really steady and vital of all authoritarian regimes all above the earth such as Cuba, together with Nicaragua, including Saudi Arabia, together with China, which includes Russia. I happen to consider in democracy, not authoritarianism.”