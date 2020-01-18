The only question that Cub’s third baseball coach Will Venable received during his scheduled panel at Cubs Convention on Saturday was the only question that new manager David Ross also seemed to want to ask him:

“Are you planning to leave the Cubs?”

Venable, who interviewed the controversial Astros on Friday for their sudden management vacancy, Venable told the fan that he was not going to leave, but that answer could change if he actually offered the most challenging management job in baseball for the next one to to step in.

“Of course you have to take opportunities seriously and think about those things,” Venable said during a conversation with reporters after the fan’s Q-and-A session. “I am now a Chicago Cub. Until that changes, I am super excited to be here, dedicated to this team and until someone gives me the chance to get another job, this is where I am and I am from plan to be here for the year. “

Veteran managers such as Buck Showalter, John Gibbons and Dusty Baker are linked to the Astros opening – created when A.J. Hinch and Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year and then fired as part of the effects of a sign-stealing cheating scheme during their 2017 World Series-winning play-off run.

“I am very sensitive to the fact that these guys are seriously working there,” said Venable, who also applied for vacancies at the Cubs and Giants this winter. “It is clear that part of the process is understanding where they are located. But it is their process and things that they go through.

“I really have no comment on the interview process itself,” added Venable, who spent a year as a special assistant in the Cubs front office and two more in the Cubs coaching staff since he retired as a player after the 2016 Season, “except I was honored that they asked me to come down and I enjoyed my time there.”

Venable, who spent part of his childhood around big-league ballparks in the 1980s and early 90s when his father, Max, played would not comment on what his decision would be if he had the chance to play the Astros course to take – with all the challenges and testing that come with it, which it calls “hypothetical in this regard.”

For now, he said, he appreciates the opportunity to gain experience this winter through the interview processes.

The sign-stealing scandal and investigation has been extended to the Red Sox, has cost three managers their jobs in the last week (including Alex Cora from Boston and Carlos Beltran of the Mets) and has been blown up in recent days with a flurry of extra accusations and Searching for Twitter about possible electronic sign-stealing and signaling by the Astros until 2019.

“It’s a pretty big scandal that we’re all witnessing,” Venable said. “And now even people who have no intimate relationship with the game are interested in it.

“I know the Astros will work hard to find out, just like the rest of baseball.”