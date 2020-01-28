Cubs agree to terms for a one-year deal with former Brewers-reliever Jeremy Jeffress

Add the name of Jeremy Jeffress to the list of high potential, low risk, bounce-back pitchers that the Cubs have assembled for a bullpen that can be the Achilles heel or backbone of the team, depending on the direction of those bounces.

Jeffress, whose $ 850,000 (plus incentives) deal awaits the results of a physical, was an All-Star workhorse for the Brewers 2018 division winner, produced a 1.29 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in a career-high 73 games.

After a sore shoulder delayed his start in 2019 by three weeks, he struggled much of the season before the Brewers released him. He had an ERA of 5.02 in 48 games, with two strikeouts fewer per nine innings.

The tight Cubs also brought Brandon Morrow back on a no-risk, minor-league deal after the once dominant reliever missed the last 11⁄2 seasons of his two-year deal with the club due to injuries.

If young Rowan Wick supports his rookie success for 2019, and closer to Craig Kimbrel shows that his struggles last year went over his season without a spring and no decline, and Morrow stays healthy and Jeffress rebounds … you get the idea.