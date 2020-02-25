cubs-all-star-javy-baez-looks-for-additional:-‘i-want-to-be-1-of-the-top-rated-3-players-out-there’

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Cubs shortstop Javy Baez talks this spring like a participant seeking to bounce again or regroup after a undesirable period, even immediately after an All-Star year in which he led the workforce in WAR in spite of lacking most of the remaining thirty day period with a hand injury.

He talks about far more focus following admitting he in some cases was not entirely ready to start game titles previous yr simply because he skipped optional work on the field.

But how accurately does he increase on a .531 slugging proportion, two straight All-Star starting assignments at two diverse positions and an MVP runner-up season in 2018?

Which is the point. “I just cannot wait around for this period,” he claimed. “I really don’t like chatting significantly. I just let my talent demonstrate up.”

Baez might currently have proven a glimpse of how he could raise his sport this yr in his initial two abbreviated starts of the spring.

When he drew a a person-out walk in the initial inning against the Seattle Mariners on Monday, it gave him two walks in five plate appearances so far this spring.

So what?

Which is the exact amount of walks he drew in July. Following going for walks three periods in June.

“I want to be 1 of the best 3 gamers out there. I’m operating for that,” Baez reported as he opened camp. “Hopefully at the close of the year you guys can see it. I’m just striving to get better each day.”

Perhaps that will even lead to the very long-term agreement extension he and the crew have tried to get accomplished this wintertime.

If his occupation has instructed just about anything so significantly it is that something is doable.

Can that long-sought, elusive Gold Glove be far behind?

“It’s whichever now,” stated Baez, who in all probability should have at the very least two Gold Gloves by now.

“I’m just heading to try my greatest, and if I’m a single of the major 3, wonderful. What can I do? I’m more than it.”

Kimbrel places the are living in are living BP

Nearer Craig Kimbrel appeared so superior in are living batting observe towards teammates Monday that at a single issue Kyle Schwarber swung by an off-pace pitch, stopped in his tracks, reported a thing to Kimbrel and shot a baffled glance at the “bench” of on-deck hitters.

“He mentioned, ‘I did not know you experienced that.’ I said, ‘I did not both,’ “ said Kimbrel of 1 of the changeup-on the lookout pitches he plays with at any time yr at spring teaching.

Kimbrel won’t get in game titles until finally it’s possible the second 7 days of March because the workers is lining up his seven-eight appearances to develop up normally into the opener March 26. So he has at minimum 1 far more are living BP to throw with other bullpen operate in advance of then.

“Overall, I felt like I threw some very good pitches today and received some matters to do the job with,” reported Kimbrel, who’s attempting to bounce again from a rough complete in 2019, emphasizing mechanics this spring. “It felt superior.”