Cubs becoming careful about virus as MLB keeps media absent from players

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If it was not guarded optimism, then the Cubs have been treating MLB’s added coronavirus safeguards handed down late Monday with fair problem although hoping not to overreact.

Not only was Tuesday the very first working day that media weren’t authorized in locker rooms all over the majors, players also were being remaining more cautious relating to interaction with enthusiasts.

Nonetheless, Tuesday was considerably additional regular than not. The gamers had their normal work out in the early morning and then performed a activity in entrance of a packed home at Scottsdale Stadium towards the Giants.

The only factor definitely out of location, exterior of Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood staying interviewed by way of speakerphone, was the cloud cover in the desert.

At White Sox camp in Glendale, reporters honored the MLB request to conduct interviews at a distance of 6 feet, but in any other case the working day went on as normal in progress of a recreation in opposition to the Rangers.

“We just listen to the experts, the persons in demand, and MLB seems to have a great handle on this and carrying out all the demanding do the job it will take to determine out what’s essential and how to most effective consist of this factor,” Cubs manager David Ross mentioned. “Make guaranteed for our protection, the players’ safety, everybody’s protection all-around major-league baseball, and we’re just pursuing orders.”

After a early morning in the clubhouse without media, Anthony Rizzo called the predicament “different.” He appreciated MLB’s stance to do what is most effective for all associated.

“Listen, they are taking this incredibly significant with the virus, and they want to defend anyone they can due to the fact it is just so unidentified appropriate now,” Rizzo stated. “Everyone’s listening to it and panicking and this and that, so it’s something they are heading to consider critical.

“I’m confident it is not suitable for anyone in the media, specifically you fellas that are here with us every working day. But I know [we] will try out to make it as accommodating as we can.”

Cubs outfielder Steven Souza Jr. explained he will function rather substantially as regular. And if any person has reason to be guarded in excess of the situation, it is him. Souza is a resident of Woodenville, Washington, which is around a important virus outbreak in neighboring Kirkland.

“It feels like it is the flu, to me,” Souza said. “I really do not know. I’m not that anxious about it. I really do not adjust my working day. I never avoid people. I’m not really far too involved about it. I see the concern. Clearly, there have been some deaths from it, so it’s a really major matter, but I really do not feel there is sufficient stuff out there to warrant a stress over right here in the U.S.”

But, the Ivy League announced that its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be canceled. In the California desert, the Coachella audio competition was postponed 1 working day just after the area’s higher-profile tennis match at Indian Wells was postponed.

Ross was questioned if he assumed the year would be postponed further than its scheduled opening March 26.

“I’m not there however,” he said. “I know there are some people that are contemplating that. I’m likely to prepare as if Opening Day is the 26th, and I will put together that way till I listen to usually.”

Rizzo was hoping that games played without the need of fans would not come to be a fact.

“I would definitely combat in opposition to that,” Rizzo said. “We play for the enthusiasts. We’re utilized since of the supporters. I know what they provide to us, the electricity . . . specifically in Wrigley Discipline.”

Ross said that in the conclusion, neither the gamers nor the media will be most influenced by coronavirus safety measures.

“The supporters may well get impacted a tiny little bit in some regions you hope not,” Ross said. “Maybe it’s just a picture. Admirers are into pics appropriate now . . . selfies. Maybe players start out donning batting gloves. I don’t know all the responses to all that, but we’ll determine out a way. The supporters are truly significant.”