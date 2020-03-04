cubs-blow-significant-sales-opportunities-in-cactus-league-slugfest,-shed-eleven-10-to-rockies-on-walkoff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Cubs came back from an early deficit to consider 5-run qualified prospects in the fifth and eighth innings ahead of the Rockies scored the closing six – like 5 in the ninth – for a walkoff, 11-10 victory at Salt River Fields on Tuesday in Scottsdale. The Cubs fell to 5-seven in Cactus League enjoy.

Q aspect: Delayed for a week since of a bout with the flu, still left-handed starter Jose Quintana gave up some tough speak to in his 1st spring start out – albeit, a person operate scoring immediately after a “double” off the glove of Kyle Schwarber in left – but normally considered the two-inning get started a success. He explained he felt extra in a bullpen method in the three-operate initially, but then “started to pitch and make some pitches and strike my places,” he additional of a one-2-three second inning. “I felt great for the very first time. I loved currently being again on the mound.”

Heart of notice: Swap-hitting Ian Happ was at it again, throwing down the gauntlet in the centerfield fight with Albert Almora Jr. by drawing a walk, hitting a homer and a single and earning a pleasant capture in heart to get started the initial. Almora, the much better defensive participant, is 8-for-15 (.533) with two walks and two homers this spring Happ, seven-for-15 (.467) with two homers and a stroll.

2nd prospect? Nico Hoerner, the rookie who skipped Class AAA and turned in an remarkable crisis September for the Cubs at small final yr, had a few hits, such as a double, as Tuesday’s shortstop. Hoerner is making an attempt to gain more than enough enjoying time as component of the 2nd foundation blend to justify a large-league career and keep away from starting up the calendar year in advancement manner as an day-to-day player at AAA Iowa. A single gain for him is he’s one particular of the few infielders in camp experienced to again up Javy Baez at brief.

Personal injury update: Tough-throwing prospect Manuel Rodriguez, who left the mound with an arm damage Sunday, was identified with a Quality two biceps pressure that is expected to demand rest and rehab. “Pretty good news all things deemed,” Ross stated.

On deck: Cubs at Reds, Goodyear, two: 05 p.m., Wednesday, MSN, Tyler Chatwood vs. Tejay Antone.