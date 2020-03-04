cubs-closer-craig-kimbrel,-starter-tyler-chatwood-glimpse-sharp-versus-reds-in-spring-recreation

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cubs scored 2 times in the ninth, which include an unearned operate on an infield throwing error, to occur from driving and forge a 6-six Cactus League tie with the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on Wednesday. The Cubs are 5-7-1 this spring.

Kimbrel debut: Closer Craig Kimbrel struck out Joey Votto swinging at a curveball and Phillip Ervin swinging at a 96-mph fastball through a one-inning, significantly-predicted Cactus League debut in which his only miscalculation was a center-of-the-plate fastball that Derek Dietrich strike about the centerfield wall. “Felt superior. Felt like it was a successful inning,” claimed Kimbrel, who dealt with knee and forearm challenges late final period after signing with the Cubs. “I was ready to toss the ball for the most portion wherever I desired to, ball was coming out great. All round, it felt like it was a great working day.” He’s scheduled to pitch once again Sunday towards the Diamondbacks.

In command: Presumptive fifth starter Tyler Chatwood struck out 5 devoid of a walk in 3 innings, providing up only a home run on a heater to (Josh) VanMeter. “Felt great,” Chatwood said. “Today my significant thing was making confident I pitched. Final outing I received in fastball-content mode. So right now I required to go throw almost everything. I was able to do that and get fantastic swings and misses.”

New leadoff look: The Cubs’ new leadoff hitter, Kris Bryant, led off the recreation with a double just inside of the bag at 3rd, moved up a base on Anthony Rizzo’s grounder to initially and scored on Javy Baez’ opposite-subject one. Bryant arrived at yet again during a two-operate next when hit by a pitch.

